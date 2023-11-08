Mean Girls debuts in cinemas in January

To many, Mean Girls is an iconic film. Originally debuting in cinemas two whole decades ago, the film that starred Lindsey Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, and more is highly regarded even to this day, which no doubt explains why Paramount has decided to remake it.

Because Mean Girls is returning to cinemas in January 2024 as a completely remade film that stars Angourie Rice in the lead role and playing Lohan's former character of Cady Heron. The movie also sees Renee Rapp taking over the duties of McAdams' bitchy Regina George, while Jenna Fischer and Busy Philipps star as the mothers this time around. This 2024 version does feature at least a couple of returning faces however, as Tina Fey is once again stepping up to the role of Ms. Norbury while Tim Meadows is back as Mr. Duvall. Jon Hamm joins the cast this time however, as Coach Carr, while there is no sign of Poehler's Mrs. George.

The plot is basically a modernised take on the 2004 film and even sees certain moments like the Christmas dance scene being remade. If you've seen the original Mean Girls movie, you'll no doubt notice a lot of similarities in the trailer of the 2024 remake that is debuting on January 12, 2024.