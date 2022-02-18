Cookies

McPixel 3

McPixel 3 has been announced for PC and "other devices", expected to launch later this year

But...where is McPixel 2?

HQ

Publisher Devolver Digital and Polish developer Sos Sosowski have announced McPixel 3, a sequel to the 2012-released point'n'click adventure McPixel which lets you play as the titular hero to go through 100 short challenges.

After a decade, in this new adventure, once again you're going to play as the same character and save the day. We were told that this time there will be another "100 mind-blowing levels, over 900 hilarious gags, nearly 1500 interactive items, over 20 minigames in all imaginable genres, 258,924,600 pixels, a water level", and more.

"Avert one disaster after another at every turn using unconventional yet entertaining methods of mayhem including - but not limited to - summoning a spider-billionaire, having a BBQ in his pants, punching a T-Rex into outer space, peeing into sports cars, and kicking Fork Parker in the balls", the game description reads.

McPixel 3 is expected to arrive later in 2022 and will land on PC (via Steam) and "other devices" which haven't been revealed yet.

If you've never tried McPixel - it's 80% off on Steam right now, so might be a great timing to grab it if you're intrigued.

McPixel 3McPixel 3McPixel 3

