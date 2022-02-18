McPixel 3 has been announced for PC and "other devices", expected to launch later this year

HQ

Publisher Devolver Digital and Polish developer Sos Sosowski have announced McPixel 3, a sequel to the 2012-released point'n'click adventure McPixel which lets you play as the titular hero to go through 100 short challenges.

After a decade, in this new adventure, once again you're going to play as the same character and save the day. We were told that this time there will be another "100 mind-blowing levels, over 900 hilarious gags, nearly 1500 interactive items, over 20 minigames in all imaginable genres, 258,924,600 pixels, a water level", and more.

"Avert one disaster after another at every turn using unconventional yet entertaining methods of mayhem including - but not limited to - summoning a spider-billionaire, having a BBQ in his pants, punching a T-Rex into outer space, peeing into sports cars, and kicking Fork Parker in the balls", the game description reads.

McPixel 3 is expected to arrive later in 2022 and will land on PC (via Steam) and "other devices" which haven't been revealed yet.

If you've never tried McPixel - it's 80% off on Steam right now, so might be a great timing to grab it if you're intrigued.