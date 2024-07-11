McLaren's P1 has been given the Lego Technic treatment

HQ

Lego has teamed up with a few different car manufacturers as of late to create brickified versions of some of their most popular models. This has included a Chevrolet Camaro, Bugatti Chiron, Lamborghini Sian, and even Mercedes-AMG and McLaren Formula 1 cars. Speaking about the latter car maker, Lego and McLaren have now teamed up again.

This time it's to brickify the McLaren P1 hypercar. Alike some of the more complex versions of Lego cars, this will be a Technic model that uses 3,893 pieces to create a 1:8 scale version that has a functioning 7-speed gearbox with shifter drums, suspension, V8 piston engine, adjustable rear wing, and opening dihedral doors.

The model measures 23 inches in length, 9.5 inches in width, and 5.5 inches in height, and is set to debut on the Lego Store on August 1, all for €449.99 / £389.99.

