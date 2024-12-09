McLaren wins first F1 Constructor title since 1998 despite incredible effort by Ferrari

HQ

Formula 1 season ended with a huge effort for the Ferrari boys, who didn't stop fighting until the end for a title that was near impossible to win.

But with 33 points earned between Carlos Sainz, second, and Charles Leclerc, third, and Oscar Piastri from McLaren only scoring 1 point by finishing tenth, the miracle seemed possible... had it not been for Lando Norris, who sealed McLaren constructors' title by finishing first.

Norris secured his team's victory and also his second place at the drivers' championship. McLaren has won its first constructors' title since Mika Hakkinen and David Coulthard won it in 1998, the longest ever gap for a constructor, and Norris also gets his career-best inidividual result, after Max Verstappen (Red Bull was third).

Ferrari drivers are disappointed after getting so close

Leclerc earned the Driver of the Day by jumping from P19 -he suffered a 10-grid penalty- to the third position. Perhaps things would have been different without that sanction, becuase Ferrari, who was 21 points behind McLaren when the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix started, ended up just 14 points behind 'team papaya'.

Both Leclerc and Sainz were left disappointed after being so close to achieving a comeback against all odds, but ultimately concluded that McLaren deserved the title after being "rock solid in the last two-thirds of the championship, according to Carlos Sainz".

After four years, Sainz is saying goodby to Ferrari, joining Williams next year. The legendary Lewis Hamilton will take his place next season. Despite recent clashes, Leclerc said their relationship has been "wonderful". "We've pushed each other. I really hoped that we could finish these four years together with a constructors' title".