McLaren victorious in Chinese GP with Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris first and second

McLaren gets a big haul in China with both drivers earning first and second place at the Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai, with 23-year-old Australian racer Oscar Piastri winning his third Grand Prix since he joined Formula 1 with McLaren in 2023. Piastri dominated the race and was followed by his McLaren teammate Lando Norris, who also won last week's Grand Prix in Australia.

Third was George Russell, who was passed by Norris at one point. Russell ended up securing a place in the podium over Max Verstappen, fourth, as well as the Ferrari drivers, who improved their results last week but got a disappointing fifth and sixth place, with Leclerc accidentally hitting Hamilton's in the first lap, which caused damages to Leclerc's left-front endplate.

After a P1 and P2, Lando Norris leads the driver's standings with 44 points, followed by Max Verstappen, George Russell and Oscar Piastri with 36, 35 and 34 points. In the team's table, McLaren gets a big lead with 78 points, followed by Mercedes with 53 points and Red Bull with 36 points. Now, there will be a two-week break before Japanese Grand Prix on April 4-6.