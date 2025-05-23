McLaren unveils Riviera-inspired livery for Monaco and Spanish Grand Prix

HQ

This weekend, the most luxurious and glitzy Grand Prix on the Formula 1 calendar takes place. On Sunday, May 25, the various teams and cars will be zooming around the streets of Monaco in the hunt for a trophy and a batch of points towards the Driver's and Constructor's Championships.

With two practice sessions happening today, May 23, and then qualifying tomorrow, May 24, one team that will look a little different is McLaren, as the papaya team will be sporting a fresh livery perfect for the Riviera and the Mediterranean coast.

The Woking-based organisation has unveiled a livery that is inspired by its former 1968 race car, the M7A, with this being used not just in Monaco over the next couple of days, but also at the Spanish Grand Prix when that happens next weekend. For those unaware, the M7A is etched into McLaren history, being regarded as the car that secured the team its first F1 victory at the Belgian Grand Prix.

Both current F1 cars, the MCL39, will run this updated livery, and both drivers, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, will also sport fresh and themed overalls for the occasion as well.