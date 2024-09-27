McLaren to unveil a new Ultimate Series car next month

Dansk
McLaren only rarely debuts new supercar models and because of this it's a very exciting moment when the British carmaker announces plans to show off something fresh. That's what we'll be seeing in October.
McLaren has made plans to lift the curtain on a new Ultimate Series model on October 6. The car will be following in the footsteps of the iconic F1 and the P1 that debuted back in 2013. It's unclear what the car will look like, what it will be named (although if former naming convention is anything to go by, it'll probably be a letter and a 1), and likewise what kind of power it will feature under the hood, but thankfully all will be revealed in just over a week's time.
What do you hope to see from the next big McLaren supercar?