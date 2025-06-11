McLaren team principal explains how Piastri and Norris are handling their internal competition

HQ

One of the most interesting narratives to follow this year in Formula 1 is how will McLaren handle the rivalry between their two drivers, Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, both with equal chances of lifting the Drivers' Championship at the end of the year.

Piastri has 186 points, and Norris has 176 points. Max Verstappen, with 137 points, still has chances to reach them, but he would need to make a huge effort and correct recent wrongdoings. Everyone thinks it will be one of the two, but who will McLaren pick to boost for the title while making sure that the other defends the team's interests and doesn't act selfishly?

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella doesn't hide the fact that "Managing Formula 1 drivers that compete for the same team on a fast car and in a quest for the championship is always going to be a difficult matter. But so far we have approached it in a way that I think has allowed both drivers to express their qualities, their speed, and it's been a relatively good run so far", she said to Sky Sports.

Stella thinks that there have been no controversies within the team and that "pre-race briefing is not getting tougher". "So far I can only be very grateful to Lando and Oscar, who have approached this internal competition with a great sense of responsibility - and pretty much sticking to the letter to what are our racing principles and approach".

We will see how the situation evolves after the Canadian GP this weekend...