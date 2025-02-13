McLaren shows first look at the new F1 car for Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in 2025

HQ

The F175 Live Event in London may not take place until February 18, with the reveals of the liveries for the 2025 Formula 1 season, but McLaren has already shown their new car, the one Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will drive to defend their 2024 Constructors' title.

McLaren has taken the MCL39 to the asphalt of the Silverstone Circuit, home of the British Grand Prix, with the cameras ready for the fans to see the new car, before the liverie is revealed next week.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown said that "today is a big milestone in our journey in the fight for the 2025 title. It's great to get our Championship challenger, the MCL39, on track for the first time and to launch the culmination of the team's hard work," said McLaren CEO Zak Brown, while predicting a tight race, with every team making progress. "Last year highlighted just how much the grid has closed up, which is a brilliant thing for the sport"

In fact, McLaren was unable to secure the title before the final Grand Prix, with Ferrari still having options to win in Abu Dhabi. McLaren was crowned last year as the top constructor of 2024, a title they hadn't won since 1998, after decades dominated by Mercedes and Red Bull.