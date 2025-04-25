McLaren opens the door for Fernando Alonso to return, but not in Formula 1

HQ

Fernando Alonso is best known for his succesful years at Formula 1, winning two World titles in 2005 and 2006, but he has also been very successful at Endurace races, including winning the FIA World Endurance Championship in 2019 and twice the 24 Hours of Le Mans, in 2018 and 2019, with Toyota.

Currently, Alonso is struggling at Aston Martin, hoping for a better season next year, when Adrian Newey's work produce results. At 43, he is the oldest driver on the grid, but still has fuel on the tank... and a further future in Motorsport when he definitively retires from Formula 1. At least, that's what Zack Brown, MacLaren Recing CEO, said.

Brown attented the Laureus Sports Awards in Madrid, where McLaren's F1 team was nominated for Team of the Year (losing to Real Madrid). Asked about Fernando Alonso on Marca, Brown said that he thinks Alonso is one of the best (Alonso was third in 2007, just one point behind champion Kimi Räikkönen), and opened the door for him to return, now that McLaren is planning to compete in the FIA World Endurance Championship starting in 2027.

"Alonso is one of the best, I know this because he worked for us. He's an incredible athlete, and although his Formula 1 days will soon be over, we've already announced that we'll be returning to Le Mans, a race he's already won, and I'd love to see him back in a McLaren."