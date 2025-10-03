McLaren is testing the W1 hypercar at Silverstone

HQ

1275 horsepower of course means that McLaren's upcoming successor to the P1 hypercar is moving, and with a bang. Deliveries of the first production cars (all have already been sold) begin in February and in the lead-up to this, McLaren and their test drivers are busy with a lot of testing, including the latest one that took place at Silverstone, which you can check out below.

McLaren:

"Driven by McLaren Automotive Test Driver Gareth Howell, W1 continues to undergo strenuous dynamic testing as part of our extensive development programme. Engineered to be pushed to its limits, the car is honed across some of the world's most demanding roads and high-performance circuits - with Silverstone providing the perfect proving ground. This is where the fastest-accelerating road-legal McLaren comes to life. 1,275PS from the all-new MHP-8 V8 hybrid powertrain sent through just the rear wheels. Born from racing and motorsport know-how, every lap round the iconic circuit is a pure demonstration of performance, precision and control."

