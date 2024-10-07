McLaren introduces the world to the W1

HQ

As we reported last week, yesterday supercar maker McLaren presented to the world the next major car in their performance series. It's known as the W1 and is the successor to the P1, which means we can expect a car that is very quick and powerful.

In a detailed press release we're told that the W1 is a V8-powered hybrid that kicks out 928PS at 233PS per litre making it the highest-ever output from a McLaren engine. The car weighs 1,399kg and offers up to 1,000kg of downforce in part to its new Active Long Tail rear wing that adjusts to the situation at hand, and all of this is enough to make the W1 the "fastest-accelerating and fastest-lapping road-legal McLaren ever".

In numbers, this supercar will be able to do 0-200km/h in 5.8 seconds and 0-300km/h in 12.7 seconds, with a maximum speed locked to 350km/h. As you would expect from a car with this kind of performance it will be quite rare and very expensive, with McLaren noting that only 399 models will be produced (all of which have been allocated already) and that pricing will be somewhere around £2 million per vehicle.

Check out a look at the W1 below.

