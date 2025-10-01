McLaren could win the Constructors' Championship in Formula 1 in Singapore this weekend

HQ

The Singapore Grand Prix, one of the most glamorous Formula 1 races of the calendar through the streets of Marina Bay, takes place this weekend (race is at 14:00 CET, 13:00 BST on Sunday October 5), and McLaren could claim the Constructor's title there, with six more Grand Prix to go after that, not counting Singapore.

The world championship for drivers is still open between Oscar Piastri (324 points) and Lando Norris (299 points), and even Max Verstappen (255 points), but there's no question that McLaren will win the championship for teams this year, with 623 points, more than twice than Mercedes (290) and Ferrari (286).

McLaren already missed a "match point" last Grand Prix in Azerbaijan (when Norris finished seventh and Piastri did not finish, adding only six points), but it is now only a matter of when. Their dominance has been brutal: 12 Grand Prix victories out of 17 for the McLaren boys.

According to Motorsport, there are still a maximum of 346 points up for grab in the seven remaining Grand Prix (with three of them having sprint races): a regular weekend offers 43 points for a team, and a weekend with sprint offers 58 points.

Given McLaren's huge difference, they would only need 13 points to claim the title this year for the best team. They already won the title last year, which was their first since 1998, with Coulthard and Hakkinen, and eleventh overall.