McLaren confirms the name of its next supercar

Later this week, on Sunday afternoon, supercar maker McLaren will present to the world its next performance supercar. The vehicle will follow on from the famed F1 and the stunning P1, and as we noted late last week, would probably be following the same naming convention of a letter and a 1. This has been confirmed to be the case by McLaren.

In a new press release, we're told that the upcoming vehicle will be known as the W1, and that it will be "a successor to the iconic McLaren F1, and the era-defining McLaren P1."

Speaking about this car that we will all see for the first time at 13:00 BST / 14:00 CEST on October 6, McLaren Automotive CEO Michael Leiters adds, "The McLaren W1 is defined by real supercar principles and is the ultimate expression of a McLaren supercar. Born of our rich racing history and World Championship mindset, W1 pushes the boundaries of performance and is worthy of the '1' name. Like its predecessors the F1 and McLaren P1, W1 defines the rulebook of a real supercar."

What are you expecting from the W1?

