McFarlane Toys presents an official Superman action figure

Needless to say, the new Superman movie won't arrive by itself, but will premiere alongside a whole battery of related gadgets, clothing and more. This of course also includes various figurines, where McFarlane Toys via Instagram now has announced an 18 centimeter high action figure full of flexible joints so that you can post him exactly as you wish.

As if to make everything a little better, the package also includes the dog Krypto as well as "wired soft goods cape, 3 alternate face plates, 2 extra hands, art card and base". The action figure is available for pre-order now via well-stocked retailers, so make sure to grab it if it's something you want to put in your nerd altar.