McFarlane Toys launches The Witcher action figures

If you like cool action figures based on popular video game franchises, chances are you are very familiar with McFarlane Toys. And now they've been at it again, as they've just announced on Facebook that they are about to launch a collection of action figures based on the Netflix version of The Witcher.

So far, they haven't confirmed which character (or monsters) that will be made, but we assume Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer are all a given, and probably also Jaskier. The characters will arrive sometime next year, and we assume it will be around the same time the second season of Netflix's The Witcher series premieres as well.

Are you going to toss a coin to you Witcher to be able to add him to your nerd altar?