McFarlane Toys introduces whole line of Black Adam figures

Whoever said superheroes needs to be good clearly forgot to inform Black Adam about this. While he isn't a very household name yet, he will be on October 21 when a blockbuster movie starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as the titular antihero Black Adam is released.

As is tradition with major premieres like these, there is also a plethora of branded products coming along for marketing synergies, and one of the cooler lines comes from McFarlane Toys. They have a pretty sweet collection of 18 centimeters (7 inch) action figures with some of the main characters from the movie, including Atom Smasher, Cyclone, Hawkman, Sabbac and of course Black Adam himself.

You can check a selection of them out below, and head over this way if you wish to pre-order. Also, it seems like The Rock himself is very satisfied with the result, judging by his reaction on Twitter.