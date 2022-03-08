McFarlane hopes upcoming Spawn movie will lead to new video game

HQ

As you might know, there is currently a new movie based on Spawn in production. Todd McFarlane created Spawn back in 1992 and he has been in both games, a movie and a TV series since then - but nothing has really matched the quality of his comics.

Even if we don't know much about the upcoming movie yet, McFarlane hopes it eventually will lead to a new video game as well. When asked about a potential video game in the ComicBook Nation podcast, he replied:

"I think [the movie] will be the driving force of so many things around it. Literally the snowball business effect. I don't want to have like 30 things that I've got going and then I sort of regret because now we've got a bigger opportunity to do something cooler, or a bigger company wants to come in."

If you really want to enjoy Spawn in a video game, we would recommend you to either get Soul Calibur II for PlayStation 3, Xbox or Xbox 360, alternatively get Mortal Kombat 11 with DLC as he is available as a character in both those games, and very well made. Are you hoping there will be a good Spawn game made eventually?

Thanks ComicBook.com