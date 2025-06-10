McEnroe and Wilander believe Alcaraz and Sinner are better than Nadal or Federer at their best

HQ

Last Sunday Roland Garros final made history as the longest ever, at 5 hours and 29 minutes (the previous record was 4 Hours 48 Minutes in 1982), as Carlos Alcaraz saved three match points and pushed the match to a fifth set and super tie-break, defeating an astonished Jannik Sinner.

With three of the five sets getting to tie-break, and neither of them completely dominating the match, with the genuine feeling that it could go either way before the final tie-break, many are considering it the best Roland Garros final ever, or maybe the best men's singles final since Wimbledon 2008 with Nadal and Federer, if not better.

Some veteran pundits believe Alcaraz and Sinner have a better level than the best Rafa Nadal. On TNT Sports, John McEnroe, seven-time Grand Slam winner (Roland Garros runner-up in 1984). "They would be favourites to beat Nadal at its best". The American believes that neither of them will win 20 or 24 Grand Slams, because that's very hard to reach, "but with these two, it's like looking at the NBA and saying no one could be better than Michael Jordan. The level of tennis right now is the highest I've ever seen."

Another former tennis player, Swedish Mats Wilander, who won seven Grand Slams, including Roland Garros three times in the 1980s, also believe that Alcaraz and Sinner play faster than Federer and Nadal ever did. "They are two of the best athletes that humanity can produce and they are also tennis players", Wilander said on Eurosport.