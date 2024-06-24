McDonald's terminates AI partnership after AI goes trigger happy with Chicken Nugget orders

HQ

We've seen as of late that incorporating artificial intelligence isn't exactly a seamless and problem-free concept. Google's own AI has developed and created all manner of hilariously incorrect ideas and suggestions ever since it was introduced to the browser, various AI-powered editing software have birthed horrendous and terrifying videos and live images, and now McDonald's has faced its own rogue AI too.

As reported by Restaurant Business, the fast food chain had to terminate an AI deal with IBM due to the test AI - which was used briefly at a Chicago location as a drive through ordering companion - deciding to throw caution to the wind and act completely ridiculously.

There are reports (thanks, BBC News) of the AI ordering hundreds of Chicken Nuggets at a time and even flexing its creative muscles and coming up with the abhorrent idea of bacon ice cream.

McDonald's USA's chief restaurant officer Mason Smoot stated on the matter, "After a thoughtful review, McDonald's has decided to end our current partnership with IBM on AOT and the technology will be shut off in all restaurants currently testing it no later than July 26, 2024."

McDonald's has since said that it believes that AI will be incorporated into its restaurants in the future, but that right now it isn't ready to be rolled out to the public.