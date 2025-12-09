McDonald's releases AI-generated Christmas advert

HQ

Turns out it's not just Coca-Cola giving us an AI-generated Christmas advert this year, as McDonald's is also looking to the controversial technology to give the company a promo for the holidays. The Coca-Cola ad drew a lot of criticism for its AI usage, and McDonald's isn't faring any better.

The YouTube comments for the ad have been turned off, and at the time of writing it seems almost impossible to find on YouTube. Instead, we've got the link via CultureCrave below, which also got some information about the studio that made the ad. Or, more accurately, made the prompts that made the ad.

The studio says its members "hardly slept" for weeks while writing prompts and refining shots generated by AI. "AI didn't make this film. We did," says the studio. Understandably, this is getting a lot of flak online, and it doesn't often sit well with consumers when one of the most lucrative food companies in the world decides to cheap out by using generative AI to make its adverts. Doesn't really seem in the Christmas spirit, does it?

This is an ad: