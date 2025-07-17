McDonald's Malaysia introduces XXL "Fan Fries"

HQ

Last week was International French Fry day. I know, work life gets so busy you really forget what's important in the world. McDonald's Malaysia didn't forget, though, and introduced a special, XXL portion of fries in order to celebrate the occasion.

"We know how much Malaysians love our fries - it's never enough! That's exactly what inspired the McDonald's Fan Fries Meal," said McDonald's Malaysia's chief marketing officer Chin Mei Lee. "We wanted to create something truly memorable that brings people together over the one item they can never resist. Whether it's with friends or family, the McDonald's Fan Fries Meal is our way of saying thank you and celebrating those joyful moments with everyone."

The Fan Fries Meal includes a super wide box, loaded with fries that'll finally let you and your partner eat the same portion after they said they weren't hungry. Sadly, it seems the promotion has ended in Malaysia, but with enough of an outcry, perhaps we can make this new portion of fries go worldwide.

McDonald's Malaysia

