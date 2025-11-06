McDonald's launches new McNuggets for a limited time

HQ

It appears McDonald's is making a push towards more seafood based items, at least in certain territories. After mastering the arts of beef with its burgers and chicken with its nuggets and selects, McDondald's now seeks to conquer the seas with new fish nuggets.

These nuggets have been available since the 30th of October (as per Eatbook), and are made with 100% Alaskan pollock. They even come in the shapes of little fish, unlike the usual bell, boot, bone, and ball of their chicken counterparts.

If you were looking to give fish nuggets a go, unfortunately you're out of luck unless you happen to live in Singapore. That's where these new items are undergoing a trial run, but perhaps if they prove popular enough McDonald's will start shipping them worldwide. If the fillet-o-fish is anything to go by, though, we might not be getting more seafood on the menu anytime soon.

