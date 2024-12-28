McDonald's Japan launches Evangelion-themed burgers

HQ

McDonald's Japan is about to make January even more exciting for both fast food and Neon Genesis Evangelion fans. Starting on January 6, 2025, the iconic fast food chain will launch three limited-edition burgers, each inspired by the famous mecha anime. The promotion, which includes a high-energy 30-second commercial, is already generating buzz for its clever parody of Evangelion's most memorable moments.

While the burgers themselves aren't directly tied to the anime's plot, the marketing is anything but subtle. The ad reimagines famous Evangelion lines and scenes, like Shinji's "I mustn't run away" turned into "I must've left food leftovers." Fans are also treated to hilarious visual gags, such as the anime's mysterious monoliths now being giant boxes of McDonald's fries.

For those in Japan, the Evangelion-inspired burgers will be available from January 6 to early February 2025. The promo is set to hit TV screens starting January 5.

