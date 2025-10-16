Gamereactor

McDonald's Japan announces Street Fighter crossover

While international audiences might not be able to enjoy the new burgers and drink, they can watch the stylish new commercials.

McDonald's Japan is teaming up with Capcom and Street Fighter for a collaboration that'll have you fist-pumping the air like you're about to hit your very own shoryuken. Well, if you're in Japan that is.

Elsewhere, we only get to enjoy the promotional art and videos posted to McDonald's Japan's social media pages. However, if you are local to Japan or are planning a visit anytime soon, you'll be able to order three new burgers as part of this promotion.

The burnt garlic mayo egg teriyaki burger, yurunji mayo chicken burger, and triple cheese burger are all part of the Street Fighter range, and you can also get an overwhelming energy McFizz drink as well as some special seasoning on your fries.

Which burger would you want to try out?

