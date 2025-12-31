McDonald's and Pokemon team up again for a TCG x Happy Meal collaboration in 2026

HQ

2026 marks Pokémon's 30th anniversary, and you can be sure the company behind pocket monsters is going all-out with collaborations, merch, and more. We've already seen some sweet new shirts for an upcoming Uniqlo collaboration, and now it seems the US is going to be getting some extra special Happy Meals in its McDonald's chains.

As reported by PokeBeach, the Pokémon TCG x Happy Meal collaboration will be hitting the US in February and running until March to celebrate the 30th anniversary. It'll come with a four-card booster containing a holo card and three non-holo cards. It's expected that these cards will be reprints rather than exclusives, to avoid the scalper situation that happened in Japan earlier in the year.

Scalpers would buy Happy Meals in bulk, pick out the cards and then throw away the food, leading to the special event being shut down within a day. Unfortunately, this likely only made the card value go up for the scalpers. We'll have to see how Pokémon tries to mitigate the chances of that happening again this time around.

