McDonald's AI hiring platform "hacked" using incredibly simple password

HQ

It's no secret that nowadays, if you're looking for a new job at a big company chances are that your CV is going to be passed through an AI model before it gets to any human eyes. McDonald's has adopted the McHire system, using the chatbot Olivia to take personal information from applicants and point then towards personality tests and other processes.

As reported on by Wired, McHire isn't the most secure of hiring platforms. Logging onto an administrator account where the username and password were "123456", security researchers Ian Carroll and Sam Curry found some obvious flaws in the system, which could have allowed bad actors to access the personal information of every chat Olivia had with McDonald's applicants.

"I just thought [McHire] was pretty uniquely dystopian compared to a normal hiring process, right? And that's what made me want to look into it more," Carroll explained. "So I started applying for a job, and then after 30 minutes, we had full access to virtually every application that's ever been made to McDonald's going back years."

It's worth noting that no applicant data has been hacked or leaked, thanks to the discovery of this major flaw in the system, but it shows that despite a lot of faith being placed in the old AI, perhaps it's not quite ready to handle big responsibilities just yet.

This is an ad: