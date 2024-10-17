MB&F has unveiled eight watches based on famed works of literature

HQ

With the increasing popularity of smartwatches it often feels as though the art and beauty of the mechanical watch is being lost to time. The folk over at MB&F are doing everything in their power to prove that their intricate physical timepieces have more personality than the silicone and lithium-ion gadgets that are becoming more common.

The latest collection by the timepiece makers is inspired by eight works of famed and iconic literature. The collection features hand-engraved steel cases and dials that are based on Robinson Crusoe, The Three Musketeers, The Jungle Book, Moby Dick, The Last of the Mohicans, The Call of the Wild, Treasure Island, and Robin Hood.

The watch itself is made from stainless steel and has protection of 3ATM allowing wearers to dive below 30 m if necessary. The watch is made up of 296 individual components, 35 jewels, has manual winding and double mainspring barrels, and an hour, minute, date, and power-reserve indicator, giving you more than enough information on your wrist.

While the exact pricing of these watches has yet to be affirmed, MB&F watches tend to be very pricey, so expect these to sell for thousands, even tens of thousands of pounds.

