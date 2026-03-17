Mbappé will return tonight to Real Madrid but Jude Bellingham still not ready

HQ

Kylian Mbappé could make his return to Real Madrid this evening, in the second leg against Manchester City in Champions League round of 16. However, Jude Bellingham will not feature in tonight game, Real Madrid coach Álvaro Arbeloa confirmed.

"Mbappé is already available, so you will see him. I am eager to have him on the field, to enjoy him and his goals, but also in the game, he will be a very important player", said Arbeloa on a press conference. "Bellingham wanted to come with his team-mates to be with the team. He will continue and do part of the training, but he won't be available tomorrow".

The coach praised Bellingham, said he "is going to become one of the leaders and it's important that he's here with us". The English midfielder has been absent since suffering an injury in the Real Madrid vs. Rayo Vallecano match on February 1, making it already over a month and a half out. He may return for the derby against Atlético de Madrid in LaLiga next Sunday.