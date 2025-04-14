Mbappé sees first red card since 2019 after a terrifying foul that will have further consequences

HQ

Kylian Mbappé was sent of on Sunday's game against Deportivo Alavés, a match that ended 1-0 for Madrid despite playing with 10 player for 60 minutes. It was the first red card he sees since 2019, and the fourth red card overall of his career, and it will cost him more than a card: he will be sanction with up to three games, because of how reckless and dangerous the tackled was to Antonio Blanco, who thankfully got uninjured.

The referee corrected his yellow card after checking VAR and showed him a straight red card. Mbappé did apologise to Blanco later later, and didn't protest the card, knowing how serious it was, with images showing him going straight for his calf.

It is unkown how long his sanction will be, but it won't be more than three matches. That means he could miss the next two Liga games (against Athletic Club, Getafe)... and the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona on April 26.