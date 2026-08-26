Mbappé scores hat-trick for Real Madrid in Mourinho's return to Bernabéu

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Real Madrid won his second league match this season. Their opening match last weekend almost ended in 1-1 draw, but the new signing Carlos Espí scored in the 90th minute to give Real Madrid 3 points; Barcelona responded the following night with a 5-0 thrashing to Elche.

This time, at the Bernabéu against Real Sociedad, the result was much wider: 4-1, despite going 1-1 at break, thanks to a hat-trick by Kylian Mbappé. Vinícius added another goal with a tap-in after a great individual play by Jude Bellingham, who gave that and other assist. Despite a so-so first half, the three big stars of the team contributed to give Mourinho a dream return to the Bernabéu.

José Mourinho left Real Madrid after three uneven years as a coach on June 1, 2013, with a 4-2 victory over Osasuna, but having already lost LaLiga to Barcelona. In the following 13 years, Mourinho never returned to the Bernabéu.

In fact, he only faced Real Madrid as a manager of a different team four times: one with Manchester United in 2017, losing the UEFA Super Cup, and three with Benfica, all last season. In the knockout stage, when Benfica played at the Bernabéu, Mourinho was shown a red card in the previous game so he couldn't be at the bench, and he decided to skip the match entirely and stay at the car park.