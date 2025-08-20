Mbappé only needed one match to improve Real Madrid's stats from last year in one key area

HQ

Kylian Mbappé scored the winning goal in Xabi Alonso's first match as Real Madrid manager in LaLiga, against Osasuna. It was a penalty goal, but despite the short result, Madrid dominated the game, ball possession and chances. Among those, Kylian Mbappé shone the brightest, with 6 shots, 42 out of 47 successful passes, and 8 successful dribbles from 12 attempts.

It is his best dribble performance since he joined Real Madrid. And, after only one match, he has already improved the best mark from all of Real Madrid's season last year: Vinícius Jr. was the player from the team that made more successful dribbles last year... and no more than seven, according to Marca. Mbappé already surpassed him in the first match of the season, with Vinícius only successfully dribbling once against Osasuna.

Despite only scoring with a penalty, Mbappé left really good impressions in his first match with the numner 10 on his back. Defensively, Dean Huijsen and Álvaro Carreras also made a good first impression at the Bernabéu. It felt that the team had much more control of the match than most of the games last season. If only Vinícius were as inspired as Mbappé is lately...