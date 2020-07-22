Mbappè is the cover star of FIFA 21

You're watching Advertisements

EA Sports has announced today who will be the cover star for FIFA 21, and it's Kylian Mbappè, one of the brightest stars in football. The choice couldn't have been more suitable since the Paris Saint-Germain striker scored on several occasions in the World Cup, has won championship titles, was named Golden Boy in 2017 and was Player of the Year in Ligue 1 at only 20-years-old.

The news comes in conjunction with the new Paris Saint-Germain kits and marks another important milestone in the career of this promising athlete.

"Being on the cover of FIFA is a dream come true. From my time at Bondy to Clairefontaine to the World Cup, this marks another big milestone. I've been playing this game since I was a kid and I am honoured to represent a whole new generation of footballers and be in the same group as many other amazing footballers who I now share this honour with," Kylian Mbappé said.

FIFA 21 will be land on October 9 on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia and Nintendo Switch. At the launch of PS5 and Xbox Series X, the game will also be available on next-gen platforms.