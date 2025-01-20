Mbappé finally becomes the leader Real Madrid fans had wished from the start

HQ

Real Madrid's dramatic situation one week ago, with the 5-2 defeat against FC Barcelona at the Spanish Super Cup final, has been turned upside down this week. The white club defeated Las Palmas 4-1 at the Bernabéu, with Mbappé's best match so far, and has claimed the top spot at the domestic competition... seven points clear of Barcelona.

Yesterday's game started in a shocking way, with Las Palmas scoring the first one 26 seconds after the start. However, Madrid reacted quickly and 12 minutes lever Mbappé equalised it with a penalty. This time, he didn't fail.

Mbappé scored a second goal and assisted another. He could have scored his first hat-trick, but the goal was ruled out by VAR. In total, Real Madrid had three goals ruled out by offside yesterday.

The French player, who starred in so many sensationalist covers a few months ago because of his lower than expected performance at the club, has turned the situation around and is now the second top scorer in LaLiga after Lewandowski, and is hailed as the leader of the squad, something also proved in the two earlier games of the week, including the Clásico.

LaLiga changes leadership after Barça and Atleti stumble

After all teams have played the same amound of games, Real Madrid becomes leader of LaLiga for the first time this season. Atlético de Madrid was the "winter champion" last week, but they lost against Leganés on Saturday, while Barcelona got a 1-1 draw against Getafe, loosing ground after having only won 6 points our of 24 in the latest 8 games.



Real Madrid: 46 points

Atlético de Madrid: 44 points

Barcelona: 39 points

Athletic: 39 points

