Mbappé comments on his ankle before France's match against Azerbaijan on Friday

HQ

Kylian Mbappé has spoken alongside Didier Deschamps in the press conference before France's first of the two World Cup qualifying matches in the coming days, starting tomorrow Friday October 10 against Azerbaijan, and then against Iceland on Monday.

France's captain scored a goal last weekend with Real Madrid, but left the stadium with pain in his ankle. However, still went to France (saw his brother scoring against PSG in the process) and went to France's training grounds, where didn't train with normalcy.

However, Mbappé said that he feels good and will train today, with the hopes of playing tomorrow. He also denied any problem between Real Madrid and France national team, as they called the player even though he had pain.

"It's the clubs paying. They don't want to lose their players. And for us, the French national team is the most important thing. In Madrid, everything went well. There was clear communication. I had something wrong with my ankle, but I wanted to come. The club was understanding. There's no major problem with this. Everything's going well", said the player (via As).

"The problem with his ankle isn't serious. It's more a matter of sensitivity. He's followed the planned program. He should train this afternoon with the rest of his teammates. And if all goes well, he'll be available tomorrow", added Deschamps.