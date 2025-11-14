Mbappé and Camavinga return early to Madrid, will miss Sunday's match against Azerbaijan

HQ

Kylian Mbappé won't complete his international duties with France this international break. One day after scoring a brace and giving an assist that helped France qualify for World Cup 2026, the French Football Federation has announced that Mbappé will return to Madrid to undergo tests in his ankle.

"Mbappe is still suffering from inflammation in his right ankle, which requires further examination. He will undergo tests today in Madrid," the FFF said on Friday. And he's not the only abscence from Real Madrid: Eduardo Camavinga also returns early to his club, due to "muscle strain in his left hamstring."

Manu Kone from AS Roma is also returning early, given he was suspended for Sunday's game after being booked against Ukraine. France defeated Ukraine 4-0 on Thursday and will play on Sunday against Azerbaijan, an already eliminated team, so nothing is at stake at that match for either of the teams.