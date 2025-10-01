Mbappé after a hat-trick: "We must never forget what happened this weekend"

HQ

Kylian Mbappé scored a hat-trick during a 5-0 victory over Kairat Almaty, the Kazakh club in Champions League that, so far, sits at the bottom of the table, with no victories, only one goal scored and nine goals against. Real Madrid enjoyed a moment of relief and brushed off their frustrations after the 5-2 defeat against Atlético de Madrid in LaLiga the previous Saturday, but fans and players know that a defeat like that will not be forgotten so easily.

That includes Mbappé, who after the match, said that "we must never forget what happened. This is a different competition, but we must continue to think about what happened this weekend so that something like this doesn't happen again".

Despite his first hat-trick of the season, after a month when he has scored in every match he's taken part (for Real Madrid and France), netting 12 times in total (including the derby), Mbappé also lamented missing other chances. "A player like me, when he has five chances, has to score five goals, which is why Real Madrid bought me. I always want more. I've scored three, which is great, but I'm working on scoring more goals and being more efficient in goal."