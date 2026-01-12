Mazda unveils the new CX-6e

HQ

It would be a bit of understatement to say that Mazda was slightly late to the EV boom, only just recently having launched several readily available electric models. Now though it seems like the famous Japanese manufacturer has kickstarted a transition.

They've now officially unveiled the CX-6e, an SUV/Crossover, that recently was revealed at Brussels Motor Show. It's going to be built in China in collaboration with Changan, will come with a 78 kilowatt battery for a 484 kilometer WLTP range, and size-wise it'll be around the Tesla Model Y.

While it's already received criticism of its less-than-ideal range for a brand-new model on the market, it will be able to charge at up to 195 kilowatts, and it seems Mazda is always leaning heavily into a way more minimalistic interior concept akin to that found in the aforementioned Tesla Model Y, or the Xpeng G6.

You can see the first few images below - it's unclear when the model will launch in Europe.