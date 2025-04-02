Mazda presents all-electric five-door hatchback known as the Mazda6e

HQ

Mazda has revealed the next addition to its electric vehicle portfolio. Known as the Mazda6e, this is a five-door hatchback that is regarded to have a fastback saloon styling to it, with a "perfect balance between dynamic aesthetics and everyday practicality."

Mazda notes that the car has a "sleek, coupé-inspired silhouette" that "features a short rear deck, creating a sporty saloon-like appearance while maintaining the practicality of a five-door hatchback." It is supposed to have an Aero-Fusiform shape that resembles a "beautifully sculpted barrel" of all things, alongside doors that are "inspired by the spray of a speedboat cutting through water".

Speaking about the design of this striking EV, director of Mazda's European design studio, Jo Stenuit, stated: "The cabin of the Mazda6e is inspired by Japanese simplicity, built around the design principle of 'ma'—the power of empty space. By intentionally creating emptiness, Mazda achieves a harmonious balance that enhances both aesthetics and functionality."

The interior will feature a dashboard that stretches across the cabin as well as a centre console, all of which lacks excessive buttons and screens to further buy into the minimalist approach. There will be tinted windows, ambient lighting that spans 64 colours, mono-form seats that come in either artificial leather or woven fabric, and there's an electronically extended spoiler to boot.

The Mazda6e is slated to debut in the UK in 2026, with information on its specifications and pricing shared at a later date.