Mazda has seemingly scrapped most of their EV plans right now

Very recently we unveiled the upcoming Mazda CX-6e, a new electric model made in collaboration between Mazda and Chinese manufacturer Changan. Now, this model is still seemingly coming, but apart from that, it seems Mazda is scrapping most of their current EV plans in favor of more hybrids in the near-future.

Specifically, a report by Nikkei and Nikkan Jidosha (through Automotive News) indicate that their next globally-available upcoming EV has been delayed by upwards of two years, instead slated to begin production in 2029.

Tariffs, changing emission regulation, cancellation of a US tax credit are all listed reasons why Mazda seemingly isn't interested in betting everything on EV production right now. In a statement, Mazda says the following:

"This information has not been released by our company," the spokesperson said. "We continue to advance the technological development of our proprietary BEVs based on our multisolution strategy and will determine the timing of their introduction while carefully assessing regulatory trends in each country and changes in customer needs."

They'll rolling out more hybrids in the near-future.