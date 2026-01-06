Mayor of Kingstown will end with its fifth season

In the autumn of 2025, the fourth season of Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown made its arrival and saw Jeremy Renner return as the leading character of the fixer Michael McLusky. As these episodes have all arrived, the streaming platform has news to share about the future of the show.

The main thing to note is that Mayor of Kingstown is coming to an end. There will be a fifth season but this will also be the final season of the show, a conclusive round of episodes that tie the wider story together and wrap up the narrative of the gritty and crime-infested world.

We don't yet know when this last batch of episodes will arrive, but they have yet to shoot the fifth season, so don't expect it all too soon. Otherwise, it will be a shorter season, as only eight episodes are planned, and not 10 like previous chapters.

Do you still watch Mayor of Kingstown?