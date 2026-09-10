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Three years ago, the directing duo John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein treated me to one of the absolute most enjoyable cinema experiences I've had in many years. Surprisingly enough, I'm talking about Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, starring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, and Hugh Grant. Surprising because I'd gone in expecting it to be a proper rubbish film, where my hopes rose when it received fairly positive reviews. I sat there smiling, chuckling, and laughing practically the whole way through. It looked great, had that matinee feel from the films we grew up with - a feel that's almost impossible to recreate - and humour that was right up there. I seem to recall it flopped, and it deserves so much more attention. With my love for Dungeons & Dragons still intact, I'm really curious about the duo's new release, Mayday, which can be described as a buddy comedy set in the former Soviet Union. But how does it hold up?

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As usual, let's start with the plot: "Lieutenant Troy Brennan's reconnaissance mission over Soviet territory goes awry. He crash-lands and is forced to survive in the Russian wilderness whilst avoiding capture... or worse."

Back to the duo. John Francis Daley is an actor and has, amongst other things, starred in the brilliant Game Night, which he also directed alongside Jonathan Goldstein. There we have yet another example of a film that shouldn't be forgotten. One of the funniest comedies I've seen in many, many years. They also directed the remake of Vacation, and I don't remember much about it, but I seem to recall that it wasn't a complete flop, at least. The duo have also written the screenplays for both this film, and D&D and Vacation, so hats off to them for that.

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Let's move on to the cast. I actually like Ryan Reynolds. He has great comic timing, even if he's ended up in that category of actors who basically play the same role regardless of the film. He has the same facial expressions and delivery as in Deadpool and all the other comedy-driven films he's in. The only film I can think of off the top of my head that stands out on his CV is the severely underrated Life, the Alien rip-off directed by Sebastian Espinosa, which I happen to adore. In the role of the former KGB agent Nikolai, we find Kenneth Branagh. He's often well worth watching, and that's certainly the case here too. He plays a Russian and uses a well-rehearsed Russian accent. David Morse has a small role, Maria Bakalova plays Nikolai's daughter, and the Polish actor Marcin Dorocinski plays the film's antagonist, Alexander Volkov. While, the acting doesn't stand out, it's solid and adequate for the genre.

As I said, my expectations are quite high, given that the Daley/Goldstein duo have delivered two of what I consider to be the most memorable and entertaining comedy films released over the last decade. Big words, I know, but seriously. Have you seen Game Night or D&D? If not, just do it. What we're served here is, in many ways, a typical action comedy with a certain nostalgic filter. Fundamentally, it doesn't offer anything new, but is that necessary?

An entertaining film is an entertaining film, and so on. And that's what we get here. Sure. As someone with high expectations, I sit there for quite a while waiting for "something more", and at first I feel that Nikolai and Brennan's meeting - and the development of their relationship - feels a bit too familiar. But my initial scepticism cools somewhat, because it's entertaining and the pace is relatively fast.

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I'd perhaps expected a greater dose of humour at the very least, I'd hoped it would stand out more, be a bit more subtle, as in previous works. It does shine through at times, even if Mayday doesn't offer any guttural laughs or quite the same cosy charm as, say, D&D. But there are certainly scenes that satisfy. The same goes for the plot and the twists themselves. It doesn't go over the top, never ventures beyond familiar territory, but it works all the same. The film's final half-hour is genuinely entertaining, and the relationship between the main characters develops into something lovely, albeit predictable.

In summary, I'd say Mayday isn't just your typical streaming action film. It has heart and soul, even if I'd have liked a bit more. It doesn't offer the kind of matinee adventure we're missing, it doesn't exactly stand out, and I won't remember it for very long or watch it again, but it's well-made and provides some pleasant entertainment for the moment. So if you're after a light-hearted action comedy or a film to switch off your brain to: Go ahead.