May the 4th has come early for Epic Games and Steam

May the 4th is tomorrow, and it gives Star Wars fans a new series from Disney+ in Tales of the Empire, as well as some other goodies for them to enjoy. If you're looking to fill out your gaming library with some Star Wars titles, you may also want to check out the Epic Games Store and Steam sales.

There are similar deals across both marketplaces, with Epic and Steam putting up Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for £9.99 for example, but Steam does have access to the wider library of titles. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and its sequel are priced at £2.12 each, and you can also pick up some newer titles like Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster at 30% off.

Let us know if you're picking up any new games for Star Wars Day. Check out the Steam and Epic sales here and here.