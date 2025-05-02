May Day protests challenge Trump's immigration and labour policies

Dansk
The latest news on the United States. Thousands of demonstrators gathered in cities across the United States on May Day to denounce President Donald Trump's immigration policies and the administration's growing influence of corporate interests.
Lawyers, teachers, and labour groups led rallies calling for stronger protections for judges, healthcare, and workers' rights, while critics accused the White House of undermining federal oversight to benefit billionaires. You can check out some images here.