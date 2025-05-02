English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

May Day protests challenge Trump's immigration and labour policies

Thousands rally across US to defend workers' rights and constitutional protections.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on the United States. Thousands of demonstrators gathered in cities across the United States on May Day to denounce President Donald Trump's immigration policies and the administration's growing influence of corporate interests.

Lawyers, teachers, and labour groups led rallies calling for stronger protections for judges, healthcare, and workers' rights, while critics accused the White House of undermining federal oversight to benefit billionaires. You can check out some images here.

May Day protests challenge Trump's immigration and labour policies
New York NY USA-May 1, 2025 Activists march up Sixth Avenue in Chelsea in New York protesting the Trump presidency and other topics including the Israeli-Palestine conflict, on May Day // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsUnited States


Loading next content