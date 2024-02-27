MaXXXine might not be the end of Ti West's horror franchise

Two of the best horror movies from the last couple of years are the two slasher films X and Pearl, which both launched in 2022. They are written and directed by Ti West, who is currently working on the third movie MaXXXine, said to be the end to this story.

But before it has even premiered, West is now open to continuing the franchise. While interviewed by the podcast What's Under the Bed, she got the question about a fourth movie, or some kind of spin-off, and replied:

"Maybe, I don't know. There is this one weird asterisk idea that, if I explained it, it would make sense, but let's see what happens. Let's get this movie done first, see if people like it, and we'll go from there."

X told a story taking place during the 70s about a team making a porno movie in rural Texas, where they rent a house from an elderly couple. As you might imagine, things doesn't exactly go as planned (wouldn't be much of a horror movie if it did), but the script was really good and Mia Goth's acting as the protagonist Maxine got a lot of praise. Pearl follows the same elderly couple, but when they were young, which expanded the universe in a clever way.

The upcoming MaXXXine follows Maxine in the 80s Los Angeles where she tries to become a star. It's safe to assume there will be a plenty of brutal murders involved as well, when it arrives later this year.