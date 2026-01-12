Maxis shares more details about the upcoming "family of new Sims experiences"

HQ

The Sims 4 has been the predominant way to play the life-simulation series for over a decade and while this won't be changing soon, it will eventually be changing. Developer Maxis is hard at work on the future of the series and with this in mind, now it has shared a blog update that talks a little more about what to expect from this evolution.

For starters, Maxis confirms that it is working on a "family of new Sims experiences across PC, console, and mobile," where each project has "its own world, focus, and way to play," and where "every experience will stand strong on its own." We don't know when to expect more information on these projects, but the developer does claim that it's "excited to share more".

Beyond this, Maxis affirms its focus on "single-player life simulation experiences" and how "single-player PC and console experiences will always be a part of our future, with more than half of our global development team dedicated to The Sims 4 and the next evolution."

That being said, for mobile platforms, Project Rene will have a social multiplayer focus first, with this game not regarded as the successor to The Sims 4 and likewise a project that is "a separate experience from any future deep, single player life simulation experience."

Playtesting on the future of The Sims is said to still be underway and will continue as such for 2026. However Maxis has said that we will hear from it this year about what it has in store for the future.