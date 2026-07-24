Maximum X-Men will introduce a new mutant team in the wake of Avengers: Armageddon

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As part of the San Diego Comic-Con line-up, writer Chip Zdarsky was present to give an insight into what will follow in the wake of Avengers: Armageddon. The major event that arrived in June 2026 is regarded as the "origin of the end", and simply put, it'll leave the Avengers in tatters... "Earth's Mightiest Heroes are no more" as the synopsis adds.

So who will be around to "pick up the pieces of a shattered world that's turned against them"? A new crew of mutants are being lined up as part of a story dubbed Maximum X-Men. The premise of this crew will be to effectively hold down the fort while the Avengers regroup, and it'll be a team made up of mainstays and mutant Avengers, all of whom will need to face off with "a relentless inter-dimensional invasion".

The crew will include Storm, Wolverine, Colossus, Bishop, Iceman, Psylocke, Firestar, and Justice, and the threat at hand will be from the Negative Zone, although it remains to be seen if this is an Annihilus-led invasion or not.

Written by Christopher Yost and with art and a cover from Tony S. Daniel, Maximum X-Men will kick off when the first issue arrives on December 2, but you can see the cover and the synopsis below.

This is an ad:

"In the wake of the events of AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON, Earth's Mightiest Heroes are no more! So who will stand in defense of the Earth? The X-Men will! Storm gathers an elite team for just that task, including Wolverine, Colossus, Bishop, Iceman, Psylocke, Firestar, and Justice! Mutants by birth, heroes by choice! And their first challenge is a full-on invasion from the Negative Zone! Is this Annihilus again—or something far, far worse?"