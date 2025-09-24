Maximise happiness in the new calming puzzler D-topia

In the new world, AI has not enslaved us and turned us into tins of meat that can be cracked open like spam. In D-topia, the world is a lot calmer, a lot happier, and a lot brighter thanks to The Utopia Project, which was created in maximising human happiness and comfort.

AI can't do its job alone, though, and so as the new Facilitator at the D-topia facility, you'll be solving simple puzzles and making key decisions to improve the lives of the residents. As you help people and a tubby cat along the way, it seems you'll also be improving your own life as well.

D-topia places a strong focus on its narrative and the decisions you make as well as the logic puzzles in its gameplay. If that sounds like it floats your boat, D-topia is available to wishlist now and will release on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and Switch 2, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. If you happen to be on the show floor at Tokyo Game Show, too, you can check out the game at the Annapurna booth.