Max Verstappen's team qualifies fourth in the 24 Hours of Nürburgring this Saturday

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This weekend, the 54th edition of the 24 Hours of Nürburgring takes place, one of the most famous endurance races in the iconic circuit of Nürburgring Nordschleife, known as the "Green Hell" for the challenging conditions of the 25-kilometres race. This will be the most crowded edition in ten years, with 161 entries across 23 classes, and one of them is one of the most famous drivers in the world, Max Verstappen, participating during a free weekend from Formula 1.

Verstappen, who participates in a Red Bull-backed Mercedes team, qualified fourth in the last session, with a time of eight minutes, 12.005 seconds, set by his co-driver, the Spaniard Dani Juncadella. The team also has two other drivers, Lucas Auer and Jules Gounon. The pole position was set at eight minutes, 11.123 seconds, by German Luca Engstler for Red Bull Team ABT Lamborghini.

The 24 Hours of Nürburgring will start at 15:00 CEST, 14:00 BST on Saturday. You can watch if on YouTube here:

Last month, a Finnish driver died in a multi-car collision during qualifiers for the race in Nordschleife-Nürburgring.