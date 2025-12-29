Max Verstappen's race engineer in talks to leave Red Bull and join rival F1 team

HQ

Gianpiero Lambiase, engineer who has worked as race engineer for Red Bull Racing since 2015, being Head of Race Engineering since 2022, and working closely with Max Verstappen during the four back-to-back World Champion titles he won between 2021 and 2024, is in talks to leave Red Bull in 2026, and join a rival team. But which one?

According to Motorsport, the British engineer of Italian parents will move to either Aston Martin or Williams. Apparently, Lambiase is attracted by the challenge presented at Williams: climbing back from being an irrelevant team to a top F1 team and a title contender. 2025 was already their best seaso since 2017, finishing team in the constructors' standings.

On the other hand, the move to Aston Martin has been rumoured for longer and some view it as a step to pave the way to Verstappen to a move to Aston Martin in 2027. Adrian Newey, recently appointed as team principal of Aston Martin, used worked with Lambiase before in Red Bull.

Where do you think Gianpiero Lambiase will end up working in 2026?